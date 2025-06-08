Sun Devils' AD Graham Rossini Speaks on Future of Programs
Arizona State athletics as a whole have largely been experiencing major success over the last 12 months - which has coincided with Graham Rossini's promotion to Athletic Director in May of last year.
The football program made a run to a Big 12 championship, the hockey program made a run to the national semifinals, women's basketball is looking to get back to the status of a proud program following Rossini's hire of Molly Miller, and the baseball program is coming off of their first tournament appearance since 2021.
Rossini won't stop there - the success will reach every program in the coming years if the AD has anything to say about it.
In the midst of a de-facto collective bargaining agreement that will allow players to be paid directly by universities, Rossini hailed everything that makes Arizona State a special program for all sports.
A brief excerpt from a previous piece on how the revenue sharing could impact Arizona State via ON3's Pete Nakos.
"Since the NCAA was founded in 1906, institutions have never directly paid athletes. That will now change with the settlement ushering in the revenue-sharing era of college sports. Beginning July 1, schools will be able to share $20.5 million with athletes, with football expected to receive 75%, followed by men’s basketball (15%), women’s basketball (5%) and the remainder of sports (5%). The amount shared in revenue will increase annually."
"Power Four football programs will have roughly $13 to $16 million to spend on rosters for the 2025 season. Many schools have front-loaded contracts ahead of the settlement’s approval, taking advantage of contracts not being vetted by the newly formed NIL clearinghouse."
Now that the playing field is relatively even, Rossini, Kenny Dillingham, and other coaches can sell the program to prospective recruits and transfers better than ever before.
Rossini has already worked tirelessly to improve the NIL sphere, consider the wishes of fans, and has gifted much trust to the leaders of each program to lay out their respective visions.
Arizona State athletics are in good hands after years of being in limbo under Ray Anderson - the future is bright.
