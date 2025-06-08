The Challenges Facing Arizona State's Defense in 2025
The Arizona State Sun Devils are coming off of a well documented 11-3 season in 2024 - one where the team was voted to finish last in their debut season in the Big 12.
Much of the attention behind the resoundingly successful season was an offense that proved to be elite virtually all season - the defense didn't get near the deserved credit for stepping up.
Brian Ward's group ranked fifth in the conference in yards allowed per game (339.6), first in rushing yards per game (112.9), and third in points per game (22.6) - all while playing against Texas in the final game of the season.
Many who have witnessed spring practices have lamented on the potential strength of the unit - with some saying that it could be the best Arizona State defense in years.
Position coaches such as defensive backs coach Bryan Carrington and linebackers coach A.J. Cooper are set to return a very talented core of players that could be among the best in the conference.
Keyshaun Elliott, Xavion Alford, Prince Dorbah, and Keith Abney II are just a small handful of the talented defenders that could contribute to an elite Sun Devil defense in 2025.
What could go wrong this season for a defense that is both talented and well coached?
For starters, the Sun Devil schedule presents several unique challenges.
Arizona State is set to play both Sawyer Robertson of Baylor and Josh Hoover of Texas Christian in successive weeks - the pair of gunslingers could be the best quarterbacks that the defense has faced outside of Qunn Ewers.
The defense will then be tested by dynamic dual threat Devon Dampier, a potentially balanced Texas Tech offense, and will receive a rematch with Iowa State's Rocco Becht.
The schedule appears to be more favorable to the Arizona State offense compared to the defense.
The other potential factor is that the additions to the secondary via the transfer portal end up not working out.
Nyland Green in particular is a player of interest here for both Carrington and Ward - the former five star recruit is set to play this season out in Tempe after enjoying a career-best season at Purdue in 2024.
