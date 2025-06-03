Analyst: Arizona State Football Must Address This During Summer
Kenny Dillingham and his Arizona State football program are looking to build off of a 2024 season that saw the team make an appearance in the College Football Playoff for the first time.
Expectations remain high as the 2025 rendition of the Sun Devils are set to return a majority of starting players on both sides of the ball - but questions remain, including what the coaching staff will do to deal with the loss of Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo.
They remain the favorites to repeat as champions of the Big 12 despite the loss, and continue to have many fans within the world of college football.
Brad Crawford of CBS Sports currently has the Sun Devils as the number 17 team in the nation - and has a clear objective in mind for the program to accomplish over the next three months - keep a key transfer healthy.
More from Crawford below:
Keep Kanye Udoh healthy: "Go ahead and put the Army transfer in a non-contact jersey during fall camp. Considering this offense welcomes back Heisman candidate Sam Leavitt at quarterback and all-everything wideout Jordyn Tyson, it is crucial for Kenny Dillingham to find a replacement for Cam Skattebo. The Sun Devils can't afford for Udoh to miss time. Udoh rushed for 1,117 yards and 10 touchdowns with the Black Knights last season and should be a major splash in the Big 12."
Udoh is looking to be the next Sun Devil running back to eclipse 1,000 yards through the ground in a season - joining legendary players such as Marion Grice and Eno Benjamin.
Shaun Aguano appears to be just the coach to get the most out of his players - as the running backs coach has enjoyed considerable success since joining the program ahead of the 2019 season.
While Arizona State could very well be a pass-heavy team this season under innovative OC Marcus Arroyo and star QB Sam Leavitt, the running back room at hand cannot be discounted - Udoh is in for a big year if health stays on his side.
Read more about the current state of the 2025 Sun Devil roster - including the running back room headlined by Udoh here, and the quarterback group here.
