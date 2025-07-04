5 Sun Devils Who Could Be Sneaky First-Round Picks
There are several Arizona State Sun Devils whoare expectedto be first-round picks in next year's NFL Draft. Quarterback Sam Leavitt and Wide Receiver Jordyn Tyson are the main two. However, there are five players under the radar that could be first-round selections.
1). Cornerback Keith Abney II
Abney is currently one of my favorite Sun Devils. This is because he is fun to watch as he is productive. Abney had a great 2024 season, recording three interceptions and nine pass deflections. Abney flies around the field and is a magnet for the ball. Wherever the football gets thrown, there is a high chance Abney is going to be there.
Abney reminds me a lot of current Baltimore Ravens cornerback Nate Wiggins. Wiggins, like Abney, excels at fluidity in his movements and making life difficult for opposing receivers. Wiggins was picked 30th by the Ravens.
2). Wide Receiver Jalen Moss
Incoming transfer Moss could leave ASU after one season and enter the NFL due to Moss being a great athlete. He is swift but still possesses considerable strength at the catch point. Moss has a great combination of strength and speed.
Moss is reminiscent of current Atlanta Falcons WR Darnell Mooney. Mooney has had success at the NFL level, excelling at making tough catches and running after the ball. Teams could value Moss's unique combination of skills, and he could find his way into Round One.
3). Defensive Tackle Jacob Rich Kongaika
Defensive tackle is a position that is getting more valuable in the NFL. Players like Jalen Carter for the Eagles, Chris Jones for the Chiefs, and Dexter Lawrence on the Giants show how much of a game wrecker a DT can be. Kongaika can be a high-level Defensive Tackle in the NFL. He has five sacks and seven tackles for loss combined over the past two seasons.
Kongaika reminds me a lot of Ed Oliver on the Bills. Oliver has been a good player on the Bills' defensive line. He has never put up eye-popping stats, but has done a good job of being a player opposing teams' offensive lines have to look out for.
4). Linebacker Jordan Crook
Linebacker is a position that is not super valuable in the NFL. Sure, there are superstars at the position like the 49ers' Fred Warner and the Ravens' Roquan Smith. However, it is not a position that usually goes round one.
However, Crook could be the exception as he is highly versatile. He is good in every aspect a linebacker should be. I notice a lot of Jets linebacker Quincy Williams in his game.
5). Right Tackle Max Iheanachor
I was deciding whether to go with Iheanachor or Left Tackle Josh Atkins. However, I went with Iheanachor due to his upside. Iheanachor is not as polished in his game, but NFL teams have shown that they love to gamble on upside.
A successful offensive line is paramount in the league. Iheanachor reminds me a lot of Chargers tackle Rashawn Slater
In conclusion, as the Arizona State Sun Devils continue to make noise in college football, their players should get more noticed in the NFL Draft space.