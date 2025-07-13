Preseason Arizona State Football Superlatives
The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to kick off year three of the Kenny Dillingham era in under seven weeks.
Before the Sun Devils begin the season on August 30 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks, Arizona State on SI selects three team superlatives with the season rapidly approaching - team MVP, defensive player of the year, and most underrated on the roster.
The picks below:
MVP: Sam Leavitt
This one is fairly self-explanatory.
Leavitt is in the perfect position to expand on what was seen in the 2024 campaign behind a returning OC in Marcus Arroyo, reigniting a connection with fellow 2026 NFL prospect Jordyn Tyson, and receiving substantial reinforcements across the skill position groups. Four of five offensive line starters from the previous season certainly won't hurt either.
Expect Leavitt to be a true Heisman Trophy contender this season off of his own merit and the strength of his support.
DPOY: C.J. Fite
Xavion Alford, Keyshaun Elliott, and even Keith Abney II are more than worthy to take this honor heading into the season, but Fite carries significant weight in the NFL scouting world for a reason.
Very few - if any - players on the Sun Devil roster currently hold a higher ceiling than the DT.
The Texas native earned second team All-Big 12 honors a season ago behind an incredible sophomore campaign. Fite was truly a game wrecker on a consistent basis - while also possessing the power/speed combo to become an effective pass rusher moving forward.
Watch out for the rising junior.
Most Underrated: Chamon Metayer
Once again, several Sun Devils could hold the mantle here - from Elijah O'Neal to Zyrus Fiaseu to Kyson Brown.
However, Metayer takes the spot in this exercise.
The Cincinnati transfer was as reliable as they come in the red zone in his first season in Tempe in 2024 - while also bringing solid blocking to the table as well when needed.
Metayer truly has potential to reach double digit touchdowns this season and could develop into a potential NFL prospect over the next 12 games.
