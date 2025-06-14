Chamon Metayer Among Best TE's in West
Arizona State is now approaching the two-month mark until the beginning of the 2025 season against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks on August 30.
The Sun Devils are set to be a preseason top 25 team and will likely be voted as the favorites to win another Big 12 championship at media day next month.
Much of the reason behind the palpable excitement surrounding the team is the fact that nearly 80% of starting players from last season's team are set to return for at least one more season.
The pass catching group could be the most vital to the actual success of the 2025 team compared to what is expected - as Jordyn Tyson headlines a talented group of receivers that also feature Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton, Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss, and returning player Malik McClain.
Among the group of pass catchers that could prove to be difference makers for a potentially elite Sun Devil offense is senior TE Chamon Metayer - who is going into year two with the program after transferring from Cincinnati after the 2023 season.
A 32 catch, 306 yard, five touchdown season was the yield of season one with the program as one of Sam Leavitt's favorite targets - that has garnered attention of many across the college football world.
Stephen Vilardo of SuperWestSports ranked Metayer as the fourth best tight end amongst programs in western states - only behind Oregon's Kenyon Sadiq, Washington State's Trey Leckner, and Boise State's Matt Lauter.
More from Vilardo below:
"Metayer is a productive TE who hauled in 32 passes in his first campaign with the Sun Devils after transferring from Cincinnati."
"Over the course of his career with the Bearcats and ASU, he has caught 56 passes for almost 600 yards, with 10 of them being TDs."
"Metayer should play an even larger role in the ASU attack in 2025."
Metayer figures to slot in as a starting player for TE coach Jason Mohns despite talented freshman AJ Ia bringing a Rob Gronkowski-esque build to the table.
