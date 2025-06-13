Why Kenny Dillingham is Best Coach in Phoenix Sports
The Phoenix metro area has been one of substantial ups-and-downs historically when it comes to the quality of the supporting sports teams - Arizona State football is no different.
The program rose into prominence under Frank Kush in the 1960's and 70's - reaching a fever pitch with a Rose Bowl appearance during the 1996 season under Bruce Snyder.
Things have gone south in the nearly 30 years since the Sun Devils had a chance to play for a national championship.
Arizona State had been frequently labeled as a 'sleeping giant' no matter who was in charge of the program - even when Dennis Erickson stumbled to a 31-31 record as head coach after winning big at previous stops.
The hope returned for a fleeting moment under Todd Graham - but even that didn't last.
The Herm Edwards debacle that resulted in an extensive NCAA investigation seemed to be the end of Arizona State's hopes to once again be at the center of attention in the college football landscape.
Then Kenny Dillingham came along.
The Arizona State alum returned to Tempe in November 2022 after several seasons as an offensive coordinator at prominent programs in Auburn, Florida State, and Oregon.
Now, it can be reasonably argued that Dillingham is the best coach in the entire Phoenix sports scene.
While the pro sports teams employ coaches that are either young and intriguing or who have taken their team to a deep playoff run - none of them have done it as quickly as Dillingham did.
The utter impressive nature of taking over a program facing scholarship restrictions and turning every inch of the program around in such short order cannot be overstated.
While a professional head coach is tasked with managing a team and answering to the media - Dillingham answers to an Athletic Director, boosters, fans, potential recruits - and everything in between.
The job the 35 year old has done in regards to rebuilding a roster that was barren, catalyzing an increase in student body engagement at games to an all-time high, and working with AD Graham Rossini to improve the infrastructure concerning NIL among other things is truly one of the most impressive feats that has been seen at any level in recent years.
Dillingham is ready to turn the Sun Devils into a national powerhouse - and he is the best coach in Phoenix.
