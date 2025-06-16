Arizona State NFL Draft Profile: C.J. Fite
Arizona State will likely be the favorite to win the Big 12 championship once again in 2025 - the offense carries a lot of weight for the optimistic way the team is being presented, but the defense cannot be discounted either.
If those who attended spring practices are to be believed, this could be the best defense that Arizona State has put on the field in a decade.
Brian Ward's unit carries speed, incredible IQ, and talent at all three levels.
A piece of the puzzle when it comes to the ample talent is C.J. Fite - a rising junior that joined Arizona State in 2023 out of Tatum high school in Tatum, Texas.
The 6'2" defensive tackle was underrated in that recruiting class and has left a mark on the program since day one of being on the roster.
Fite gradually received more playing time as the season progressed as a freshman during the Sun Devils' 3-9 season - even recording a pass defensed as a defensive tackle.
He expanded on the promising freshman season with a 30 tackle, two sack season that also included a fumble recovery for a touchdown against Mississippi State.
The wildly successful sophomore season has opened the eyes of NFL scouts and college football analysts alike - Fite projects to be a potential All-Big 12 selection this season.
Fite's steadfast ability to stop the run, potentially impressive physical traits come combine time, and on-field tape could land him within the first three to four rounds of either the 2026 or 2027 NFL draft.
Fite would potentially join QB Sam Leavitt, WR Jordyn Tyson, Clayton Smith, and potentially Xavion Alford as prospects that could hear their names called out of the program in the next two years.
The rise of Fite and others is a testament to the innate ability the Sun Devil coaching staff has when it comes to getting the absolute most out of every player on the roster - Arizona State's player development continues to hold an astonishing success rate under coach Dillingham. The future is bright in Tempe and could be bright for Fite.
