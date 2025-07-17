Ranking Arizona State Defensive Position Groups in Big 12
Arizona State is now just over six weeks away from kicking off the 2025 season.
The rapid approach of the season doesn't prelude previewing how the upcoming roster shakes up - in this case, how the various defensive positions compare relative to the rest of the conference.
More below:
Defensive Line: 2
One would be hard-pressed to find a unit better than Arizona State outside of Utah.
C.J. Fite, MyKeil Gardner, and Zac Swanson will seek to shore up the interior. Meanwhile Elijah O'Neal, Clayton Smith, and Prince Dorbah form a potentially lethal pass rush trio if a relatively clean bill of health is accomplished.
Linebackers: 1
This is based off of a combination of top-end talent and depth.
Keyshaun Elliott is one of the best returning players at the position in the Big 12 - potentially the best pound for pound. Jordan Crook is entering year two with the Sun Devils coming off of a standout 2024 campaign.
Tate Romney and Zyrus Faiseu provide incredible depth behind the duo of starters as well - Sun Devil fans should feel quite bullish about A.J. Cooper's group.
Secondary: 2
Iowa State, Utah, and Arizona State are likely the three best secondaries on paper going into the new season.
The Sun Devils are placed at the second spot in this case - mostly due to the relative unknowns that are Kyndrich Breedlove and Nyland Green.
Both can - should even - be great, but the loss of Shamari Simmons hurts regardless and the manner of which the two Purdue transfers fit in the aggressive defensive system remains to be seen.
Regardless, there is no denying how talented the DB room is as a whole - Myles "Ghost" Rowser and Xavion Alford comprise what is arguably the best safety room in the conference. Javan Robinson and Keith Abney II compliment each other perfectly as the starting cornerbacks on the outside.
There is an incredible amount of reasons to be bullish on the 2025 Sun Devils - the potential best defense that Tempe has seen in years is one of them.
