Who Committed To The Sun Devils In June?
The Arizona State Sun Devils have been one of the better teams in the recruiting world, as they landed many of their top targets on their recruiting board prior to the month of June, but still landed multiple targets in the month of June for the Sun Devils.
The Sun Devils currently hold 17 commits, and landed four of these commits in the month of June. This includes both offensive and defensive commitments, which can always be labeled as a win. They await the decision of many, but until then... here is who committed to the Sun Devils in the month of June, before what could be a very active July.
Mickey Williams - Committed to Arizona State
Williams was a big addition for the Arizona State Sun Devils as he committed on the end half of the month. The talented recruit committed to the Sun Devils over the San Diego Aztecs, the Louisville Cardinals, the Boise State Broncos, and other teams. The talented prospect is one of the better prospects to commit to the Sun Devils and this was a major win for the Sun Devils, as they didn't even offer the recruit until the month of April, which is quite late for the 2026 class.
Ronald Derrick - Committed to Arizona State
Derrick committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils on his visit where he would officially visit the Sun Devils. This was a major land for the program, as they were the main team in his recruitment. However, the Texas high school star committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils over the Arizona Wildcats, the Northwestern Wildcats, and many more teams. The Sun Devils were the only team to host him on an official visit, and hit a home run in his time up on campus.
Siosaiai Lapuaho - Committed to Arizona State
Lapuaho will be joining the Arizona State Sun Devils over many others that have been trying to land him for a long time. The talented prospect is a big time JUCO target for many and this was a home run landing for Coach Kenny Dillingham and his crew.
Here is the full commit list that committed in the month of June.
• Siosaiai Lapuaho
• Ronald Derrick
• Sinei Tengei
• Mickey Williams
