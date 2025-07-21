EXCLUSIVE: Arizona State QB Target Weston Nielsen Details Latest Updates
The Arizona State Sun Devils are looking to make a difference in the recruiting world, as they are recruiting players from a plethora of different classes. With the 2026 class nearly over, the Sun Devils are now searching for their guys in the 2027 recruiting class. They have been searching for players all over the place, including players at the QB position.
One of the players they are looking to land at the QB position is Weston Nielsen
Nielsen is a very talented player from the state of Texas. He is one of the better QBs in the class - as according to 247Sports, he is the 10th best QB in the class, the 16th best player in the state of Texas, and the 126th best player in the nation.
Nielsen recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to detail his latest updates in his recruitment.
"I visited Arizona State once in the spring and once in the summer and really enjoyed my time there. The coaches and entire staff are welcoming and full of energy," the talented prospect stated when speaking to Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his most recent updates on Arizona State.
The talented prospect has connections to multiple of the coaches, and recently talked to them, as they speak weekly.
"I have a great connection with Arroyo and Dillingham. We speak or text weekly, and I always look forward to our conversations.
The talented prospect will be visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils in the season, he confirmed with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI. An article will be releasing soon, detailing when that will be exactly, as they play a tough team.
There are multiple schools that have started to stand out, but he isn't quite prepared to name the top schools at this time. He also provides an update on when he might be committing.
"I am not ready to put out a list of my top schools, but I will say that ASU, TCU, Oregon, Florida, and A&M communicate the most. I hope to be ready to commit at the end of the season."
He detailed his latest updates at this time in his recruitment earlier on in his article, but now he will discuss what is next for him as he is set to gear up for his junior season.
"Right now, I am ready to lock into my junior season and focus on this team. But, I am looking forward to making a few college games and wrapping up recruitment at the end of the season."
