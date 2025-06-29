All Sun Devils

Arizona State Paces 2025 Big 12 Standings Projection

The Sun Devils are heading into the season as the team to beat in the conference.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates his touchdown run with teammate Jordyn Tyson (0) Jordyn Tyson against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Sept. 7, 2024.
Arizona State will not receive the opportunity to be voted as the favorites to win the Big 12 conference in 2025 - as coaches and AD's opted to end the annual tradition this year.

Today, ASU on SI takes a dive into what the top half of the conference could shake up to look like with just over two months until the Sun Devils kick the season off.

8. Brigham Young

The Cougars could be higher behind a stout defense and elite head coach Kalani Sitake, but Jake Retzlaff faces an uncertain future with the season just weeks away. That could hold BYU back from competing for the conference crown again.

7. Iowa State

Matt Campbell has been nothing short of an impeccable program builder since taking over in Ames, but the losses of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel could prove to be too much to overcome.

6. Texas Christian

Josh Hoover is set to lead what could be a potent Horned Frogs offense - the defensive questions still remain and could be what holds the team back from reaching the Big 12 title game.

5. Utah

The Utes are sure to field an elite defensive unit once again, and the quarterback carousel that the program has been on could be addressed now with the addition of dynamic New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier.

4. Kansas State

The Wildcats frequent as one of the favorites in the conference on a year-to-year basis, but haven't capitalized on being among the most talented teams since 2022.

3. Baylor

Sawyer Robertson has given the Bears new life - the defense should be improved under Dave Aranda this season as well.

2. Texas Tech

The most obvious threat to Arizona State repeating as conference champions. The Red Raiders return numerous key players including QB Behren Morton, while also reeling in the second best transfer portal class in the nation.

1. Arizona State

The Sun Devils are the favorites until proven otherwise. They are arguably the best on paper in the conference on both sides of the ball while also holding the continuity that is typically necessary to repeat an incredible feat that has previously been pulled off.

