Arizona State Paces 2025 Big 12 Standings Projection
Arizona State will not receive the opportunity to be voted as the favorites to win the Big 12 conference in 2025 - as coaches and AD's opted to end the annual tradition this year.
Today, ASU on SI takes a dive into what the top half of the conference could shake up to look like with just over two months until the Sun Devils kick the season off.
8. Brigham Young
The Cougars could be higher behind a stout defense and elite head coach Kalani Sitake, but Jake Retzlaff faces an uncertain future with the season just weeks away. That could hold BYU back from competing for the conference crown again.
7. Iowa State
Matt Campbell has been nothing short of an impeccable program builder since taking over in Ames, but the losses of Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel could prove to be too much to overcome.
6. Texas Christian
Josh Hoover is set to lead what could be a potent Horned Frogs offense - the defensive questions still remain and could be what holds the team back from reaching the Big 12 title game.
5. Utah
The Utes are sure to field an elite defensive unit once again, and the quarterback carousel that the program has been on could be addressed now with the addition of dynamic New Mexico transfer Devon Dampier.
4. Kansas State
The Wildcats frequent as one of the favorites in the conference on a year-to-year basis, but haven't capitalized on being among the most talented teams since 2022.
3. Baylor
Sawyer Robertson has given the Bears new life - the defense should be improved under Dave Aranda this season as well.
2. Texas Tech
The most obvious threat to Arizona State repeating as conference champions. The Red Raiders return numerous key players including QB Behren Morton, while also reeling in the second best transfer portal class in the nation.
1. Arizona State
The Sun Devils are the favorites until proven otherwise. They are arguably the best on paper in the conference on both sides of the ball while also holding the continuity that is typically necessary to repeat an incredible feat that has previously been pulled off.
