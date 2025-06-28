Big 12 Ends Preseason Media Poll
The 2025 Arizona State football program might be facing slightly less pressure heading into the season opener on August 30 now.
After being selected to finish dead last (16th) in the 2024 Big 12 preseason media poll, they were widely expected to be chosen to be the favorites this time around.
That won't ever be confirmed now - as member universities have agreed to not move forward with the poll any longer.
More on the decision from Daniel Hager of ON3 Sports:
"Big 12 conference athletic directors and coaches have decided to do away with the league’s preseason media poll, Action Network’s Brett McMurphy reported on Friday. The Big 12 will, however, continue its preseason all-league teams."
"This comes a season after was selected 16th (last) in the preseason poll, but won the league. The Sun Devils landed a spot in the College Football Playoff with that."
"The preseason polls were usually voted upon at Big 12 Media Days, which takes place on July 8-9 in Frisco, TX. Although the preseason polls will now longer be taken, preseason all-league polls will remain. Let the bickering between fan bases continue."
The polls conferences release are more for building intrigue for the season over anything else, so it isn't entirely shocking to see AD's and coaches opting to move forward without it - all it seemingly does is make the judgement of voters appear to be questionable.
The all-league polls being conducted will likely reflect that Arizona State would have been voted as favorites to win the conference again - as Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, Ben Coleman, C.J. Fite, Keyshaun Elliott, Xavion Alford, and Keith Abney II are just a few Sun Devils that could be included in the individual awards honors.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham is entering his third year as head coach of the program with a fever-pitch of anticipation being heard throughout Tempe.
The 17 returning starting players from last season's squad, a coaching staff that remained entirely intact, and a fanbase that has been reinvigorated over the last two seasons are all major reasons behind that.
