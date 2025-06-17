Jordyn Tyson Fighting For 2026 Draft's No. 1 WR Spot
Arizona State has an undeniably optimistic outlook going into the 2025 season.
Kenny Dillingham is entering year three at the helm with a roster that largely stayed intact - as well as one that holds several potential NFL draft prospects.
Among the most intriguing is junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson - who is coming off an incredible first season of play in Tempe and looks to build off of the success with star QB Sam Leavitt.
The season Tyson enjoyed last season has scouts and writers alike closely monitoring his potential as a high pick in next April's draft - that sentiment is no different in this case.
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports revealed a top 50 big board for the 2026 NFL draft prospects that featured the 6'2" pass catcher.
Tyson came out at number 20 on Edwards' big board.
More on Tyson's slotting below:
"He began his collegiate career at Colorado before spending the past two seasons at Arizona State, racking up 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. His brother, Jaylon Tyson, was the No. 20 overall pick by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2024 NBA Draft."
The belief is that Tyson is as well-rounded of a receiver prospect as any team will find in the 2026 draft - Daniel Flick of SI echoed the same observations in his evaluation of the talented pass catcher.
"A third-team All-American and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2024, Tyson has the athleticism and route nuance to be the first receiver taken in 2026. The 6' 2", 195-pound Tyson is an explosive mover who’s quick and fluid entering and exiting breaks. There are no giveaways in his routes, and he has loads of juice when he reaches the break point, creating substantial separation."
"He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically. With Sam Leavitt throwing him passes this fall, Tyson is in line for a productive redshirt junior season."
The Texas native is in line for an incredible season and should be an established NFL player at this time next year - now, the playmaker needs to put it all on the field for a team that enters the season with extraordinary expectations.
