Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson Considered Top 2026 Draft Prospect
The Arizona State wide receiver room is in a quality place heading into the 2025 season.
Jordyn Tyson is a major reason behind the security.
While Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton and the returning Melquan Stovall provide depth that the roster didn't previously have the luxury of boasting, Tyson is the clear-cut 'X' receiver this season after amassing over 1,100 yards in his first season of eligibility with the Sun Devils after previously sitting out for the 2023 season after transferring to Tempe from the University of Colorado.
Kenny Dillingham's faith in Tyson seems to be paying off, as the playmaker has seen his NFL Draft stock rise substantially as the production increased.
Daniel Flick of Atlanta Falcons on SI ranked Tyson as the number 10 prospect in next April's draft - Flick had numerous positive things to say about the Allen, Texas product in his rationale.
"A third-team All-American and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2024, Tyson has the athleticism and route nuance to be the first receiver taken in 2026. The 6' 2", 195-pound Tyson is an explosive mover who’s quick and fluid entering and exiting breaks. There are no giveaways in his routes, and he has loads of juice when he reaches the break point, creating substantial separation."
"He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically. With Sam Leavitt throwing him passes this fall, Tyson is in line for a productive redshirt junior season."
Tyson's Arizona State career began relatively quietly across his first two games - game three of the season against Texas State was his breakout night.
Tyson only produced one game below 70 receiving yards after the win over Texas State - a two-catch, 33 yard showing against Texas Tech the following week.
It can be wondered what could have been if one of the best wide receivers in the country had been available for the Sun Devils in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Texas - but now Tyson's shoulder is fully healed and the redshirt junior is primed to be even better this season.
If Tyson is truly a top-10 caliber prospect, these three franchises would make undeniable sense as fits for the dynamic wideout.
