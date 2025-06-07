PFF: Arizona State's Leavitt is Underclassmen to Watch in Draft
Sam Leavitt has become a household name in the college football world over the last 12 months - and fans of Arizona State football couldn't be more grateful for it.
Kenny Dillingham opted to add help to the quarterback room after a 2023 season that saw Jaden Rashada, Trenton Bourguet, Jacob Conover, Drew Pyne, Jalin Conyers, and Cam Skattebo all took snaps at the position.
Leavitt has previously been recruited by Dillingham at prior stops - and the previous relationship that had been built between the two has been built into a resounding success in Tempe.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus is a fan of the redshirt sophomore - naming Leavitt as one of the underclassmen to watch as an NFL prospect in 2026.
Sikkema didn't have much to say about Leavitt outside of mentioning the ability to make a huge play.
"Leavitt has an NFL-caliber arm and tallied 13 big-time throws in 2024 as just a sophomore at Arizona State."
Leavitt joined Arch Manning of Texas, LaNorris Sellers of South Carolina, Nico Iamaleava of UCLA, and Aidan Chiles of Michigan State.
PFF isn't the only publication that has fans of the underclassmen that originally hailed from Oregon - SI's own Daniel Flick had many positive things to say about Leavitt in a recent 2026 big board.
"Leavitt makes the game harder than it needs to be, but he also makes it more enjoyable. The rising redshirt sophomore has a strong arm and can drive bullets downfield. Tight windows are accessible to him, and he hits big plays routinely as a result. Leavitt is also a fluid, explosive athlete who’s potent at scrambling and extending plays, and he’s fast and elusive enough to be a factor in the option game."
The quarterback is set to return to a Sun Devil offense that also returns offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo, boasts a replenished wide receiver room headlined by elite receiver Jordyn Tyson, and posts a retooled a running back room after losing Cam Skattebo to the NFL.
Leavitt remains one of the most intriguing potential names in the 2026 draft - now is the time for him to live up to the billing.
