Arizona State College Football 26 Ratings Officially Revealed
The much-anticipated launch of 'College Football 26' - the only college football video game on the market - is coming in under a week, as the general public can start accessing the game on July 10, and Arizona State fans can rejoice.
Various teasers have been revealed over the last week, including the Sun Devils being rated as the best offense in the country, along with being seen as a top 25 defense and a top 15 squad overall.
The top 10 players on the team have now been revealed as well ahead of a 2025 season that could result in back-to-back Big 12 titles.
The top 10 Sun Devils in the game - ratings in parentheses:
- Jordyn Tyson (94)
- Sam Leavitt (91)
- Xavion Alford (91)
- Kanye Udoh (88)
- Chamon Metayer (86)
- Keyshaun Elliott (86)
- Jalen Moss (85)
- C.J. Fite (85)
- Ben Coleman (85)
- Myles 'Ghost' Rowser (85)
Leavitt and Tyson's ratings had previously been announced. Tyson currently sits as the fourth highest rated offensive player in the game regardless of position, while Leavitt is rated as a top five quarterback.
Alford is the leader of the Sun Devils defense, and it gets reflected in this rating - the senior will look to expand on a wildly successful 2024 season in Brian Ward's defense.
Udoh being an 88 overall is a tad surprising, as many mid-major transfers to not get requisite respect when moving to a power-four program, but the incoming running back has clearly left an impression. The same applies for Moss, who will look to break out in Tempe after a pair of solid seasons with Fresno State.
Elliott was a leader of the Sun Devil defense last season and forms a dynamic duo with Arkansas transfer Jordan Crook once again.
Perhaps no one on the roster carries a ceiling higher than Fite does, as the junior was a second team All-Big 12 selection in 2024 and only looks to continue to improve. Coleman is as reliable as they come on the offensive line, while Rowser perfectly compliments a potent secondary that also features talented CB's in Keith Abney II and Javan Robinson.
Read more about CB Nyland Green and DL Elijah O'Neal being potential unsung heroes of the Sun Devil defense in 2025 here/here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the manner the Sun Devils are being represented in the game when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.