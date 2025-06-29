EXCLUSIVE: Elijah Burns-Crump Recaps Sun Devils' Offer
Elijah Burns-Crump is one of the top safety prospects in the state of Kentucky. Burns-Crump is a talented prospect from Trinity High School and he received his Arizona State Sun Devils offer.
The talented safety caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI to discuss his offer and more.
"Being offered by Arizona State means a lot, I come from Louisville, Kentucky, a place where Arizona State does not recruit. With that being said, no one in my area has that Arizona State offer in my class, making it very special. Also means a lot as I have put a lot of work into training over the offseason with my trainer Corey Taylor at his training place, Corey Taylor’s Sports Performance. Just seeing all the work I have put in starting to pay off is really special to me," the talented recruit stated.
There are many coaches the prospect is hopeful to build a relationship with. This includes Coach Ward.
"The Coaches I look forward to building a relationship with are Coaches like Coach Ward, Coach Zek, Coach Cooper, and more. I would love to build a relationship with them because they made Arizona State feel like a great place, they made sure to explain every aspect of their program, and made me very intrigued about their program."
The prospect isn't against making a trip to Arizona State from Kentucky for a visit.
"I do plan to visit. After the Coaches explained how game days went, I would love to come down for a game day visit and get a feel of the atmosphere. As far as when I would love to get to one of the big games or rivalry games to see how the environment shifts and how they treat going against a good component."
There aren't any schools that have started to stand out at this time.
"I feel that I am too early in my Recruiting right now to decide and say a certain school sticks out more than another. I just want to further build my relationships and then maybe I will be able to decide better."
What does Burns-Crump think of when he thinks of the Arizona State Sun Devils.
"When I first think of Arizona State, I automatically think about the heat because the heat is way different from Kentucky. But other than that, I do think about their winning program and how they develop and get people to the NFL, especially in my position as a safety. Their safeties are big role players in their defense, holding the most tackles for the team and being their defensive leader."
The Arizona State Sun Devils have started to be a difference maker in his recruitment. Where do they stand?
"The Sun Devils definitely stick out, after talking to Coach Ward about there defense and the way Arizona State runs practices and getting their players prepared, I feel like they are a program I would fit into as the way they run stuff is similar to the way we run things at Trinity High School, but like I said I’m to early in my recruiting to decide, I want to build relationships with coaches first before I decide on which colleges stands out."
