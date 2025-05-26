Three Position Groups Arizona State Must Focus on Recruiting
Arizona State football is in an undeniably phenomenal spot after finishing year two of the Kenny Dillingham era with a record of 11-3, along with a Big 12 championship.
The 2025 season looks to be met with similar results, with a team that is projected to begin the season in the top 10 of the AP rankings, along with likely being selected as the early favorite to repeat as Big 12 champions at conference media day in July.
Nonetheless, the team should be looking forward to the 2026 season - particularly relating to positions that should be emphasized in the upcoming recruiting class.
The three positions that should be made a point to target in the coming months:
Wide Receiver
The Sun Devil program should be bracing for the loss of Jordyn Tyson to the NFL following the conclusion of the season.
Nalin Scott out of Powder Springs, Georgia has already committed to playing in Tempe in 2026, while Dre Pollard, Daylen Sharper, and Devin Fitzgerald - son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald - are all seriously considering playing for Hines Ward.
Gaining Fitzgerald's commitment in particular would be monumental for the Sun Devils - read more about the timeline of the recruiting process for the young star here.
EDGE
The Sun Devils seem to at least be in play to secure commitments from four star prospects Carter Gooden and Landon Barnes, while having already secured a commitment from three-star Julian Hugo.
Keep an eye on Fameitau Siale as well - who visited Tempe on May 2, as well as Mickey Williams, who is set to visit in two weeks.
While the edge rusher situation should be improved in 2025, it's never too early to look forward to the future, as the majority of key contributors are upperclassmen as-is.
Offensive Line
Offensive line is another premium position that can't have too much talent attached to the program - the Sun Devils learned that the hard way when a typically reliable unit faltered against a much bigger and athletic Texas front seven.
Bryce Gilmore is a three star recruit in next year's class that stands out in specific here, but scouting the transfer portal will absolutely be an avenue that is taken as well.
Read more about how Kenny Dillingham and staff are building up an impressive recruiting class months prior to national signing day here.
