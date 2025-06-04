Will Devin Fitzgerald Commit to Arizona State?
Life is looking good for the Arizona State Sun Devils with under 90 days to go until the season kicks off against Northern Arizona on August 30.
Hines Ward and his wide receiver room at Arizona State could receive a massive commitment roughly a month from now.
The Sun Devils have already garnered many serious victories in the 2026 recruiting cycle - including already securing 14 total commitments and seven from the state of Texas alone.
The coaching staff still isn't satisfied coming off of an incredible run to the Big 12 title last season and a narrow loss in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Peach Bowl
Following the additions of several intriguing talents at the position over this offseason, from 2025 recruit Uriah Neloms to Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton, they can always continue to look forward - that is just the case here.
Brophy Prep senior Devin Fitzgerald - son of Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald - is set to choose a college home on July 5.
Fitzgerald is also expected to take visits to five other competing schools - Stanford, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Clemson, and UCLA - it still optically appears that the Sun Devils have a great chance to land the talented pass catcher.
While the Sun Devils have yet to lock down an official visit date for the upcoming senior, the presence of Dillingham and Ward should serve the program extremely well.
Ward was a contemporary with Fitzgerald's father and understands what it takes to make it at the next level. The former Super Bowl champion would be a great mentor for the younger Fitzgerald.
Dillingham also continuously demonstrates genuine care for players no matter where they stand on the depth chart - he always works to do right by the player.
The Sun Devil program will likely lost Jordyn Tyson to the NFL after the season, as the talented wide receiver is currently projected to be a first round pick in the 2026 draft - that makes landing Fitzgerald all the more vital.
Prediction: Fitzgerald commits to the Sun Devils, but don't be shocked if Clemson stays in the race.
Read more about another massive victory in the recruiting world for Arizona State from our own Caleb Sisk here.
Please let us know your thoughts on if Fitzgerald will remain in the Phoenix area with Arizona State when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.