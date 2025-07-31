EXCLUSIVE: Braylon Pope Details His Arizona State Recruitment
The Arizona State Sun Devils are one of the better programs in the nation when it comes to recruiting a plethora of different positions. This includes the wide receiver position, which is a position that they have done well recruiting in many different classes, aside from the 2026 recruiting class, which has been one of the more underwhelming wide receiver recruiting classes after Nalin Scott flipped away from the Arizona State Sun Devils and to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
One of the classes that they have been targeting is the 2027 recruiting class. One of the prospects that they have been targeting in the class of 2027 is Braylon Pope. Pope is one of the better wide receiver prospects in the class of 2027. He is one of the better prospects in Washington, and has been offered by many different programs as of recently.
He recently caught up with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about his Arizona State Sun Devils offer and more relevant information. Here is what he has to say about his recruitment and his offers.
"No true new recruiting updates at this time," Pope confirmed in his recent interview with Arizona State Sun Devils On SI about the latest updates he has with the Arizona State program at this time in his recruitment.
He has communicated with multiple coaches in the past in his recruitment, including his position coach Hines Ward, who is one of the most popular coaches on the staff due to his NFL background.
"I’ve been in contact with a few coaches, Hines Ward and Josh Omura, but it has been a while since I’ve talked to them."
The talented prospect is open to a possible visit with the Arizona State Sun Devils down the line.
"No they have not asked me to but I would love to schedule one though."
There are four major programs that he has have been in contact with at this time. This includes his in-state college program, the Washington Huskies.
"I’ve been in contact with UW, BYU, Tennessee and a little with Miami."
There are many different schools he does have interest in, as he details what is next for him in his recruitment.
"I want to go visit the schools I have interest in and really get to bond with the coaches before I make my decision."
