Kenny Dillingham Reveals Key to Sun Devils' Season Opener
The Arizona State Sun Devils are now just 30 days away from opening the 2025 season against Northern Arizona in Tempe - which is coincedentally the day that fall camp opens up.
The story of the offseason has been re-hashed countless times - the Sun Devils are likely to enter the season firmly inside of the AP Top 25 rankings behind 17 returning starting players and a coaching staff that remained nearly entirely intact.
Year three of the Kenny Dillingham era is coming with as much intrigue as an Arizona State team has had in years - the fan support should absolutely come with the 11 win season that was in 2024.
Dillingham was very pointed when discussing the fanbase heading into the seven game home slate during his session with media on Tuesday afternoon.
"When I say it's important for people to show up, sell out and be loud from week 1 on, I absolutely mean that...Our players are going to run out of that tunnel and say 'Man it matters here or man it doesn't.'"
The overall fan support has increased in droves since the opening game of last season, which has fulfilled Dillingham's goal of re-engaging parts of the base that had previously been turned away from the dealings under the previous staff.
The Sun Devils enter the new campaign as the purported favorites to win the Big 12 once again - and happen to hold a pair of games against potential competition for the conference crown.
The Sun Devils' home slate in 2025:
- August 30, NAU
- September 13, UTSA
- September 26, Texas Christian
- October 18, Texas Tech
- October 25, Houston
- November 15, West Virginia
- November 28, Arizona
The final three games of the schedule are all more than winnable games, while the two in the middle against TCU and Texas Tech could define the season for Dillingham's squad.
Sam Leavitt, Jordyn Tyson, C.J. Fite, and numerous others are in place to make sure that the title defense doesn't slip away from Arizona State - fan support should absolutely come with the ample talent on the roster.
