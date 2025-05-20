Arizona State Quarterback Commit Receives Major Invitation
The crown jewel of Arizona State's well regarded 2026 recruiting class received major news on Monday.
Four-star quarterback Jake Fette out of Del Valle high school in Texas has been invited to participate in the 'Elite 11' Finals in Los Angeles - per Keegan Pope of ON3.
The honor is incredible for Fette, who is set to join a list of heralded quarterbacks ranging from Jake Plummer, to Jayden Daniels, and most recently Jaden Rashada.
"There are few higher honors for prep quarterbacks than being invited to the event, which will celebrate its 26th year in 2025. It bring together 20 of the country’s elite signal-callers for three days of competition and training in Los Angeles during the month of June."
The camp has seen some major participants walk through the doors over the nearly 30 years of existence.
"Elite 11 alumni include Carson Palmer, Andrew Luck, Matthew Stafford, Tim Tebow, and more recently Trevor Lawrence, C.J. Stroud, Bryce Young, and more. Last year’s Elite 11 Finals featured more than a dozen of the top 20 quarterbacks in the, including five of the top six players at the position."
The impressive collection of talent that have become alumni of the camp over the years is a testament to how impressive it is to receive an invitation.
Fette - the number four quarterback in the 2026 class per ON3 - has certainly earned the right to showcase his talents this summer among other top-level talents after enjoying a wildly successful junior season in 2024.
"Fette is one of the country’s most impressive players at the position. He is coming off a junior season where he threw for 2,488 yards and 32 touchdowns, while tossing just one interception. As a runner, he added 589 yards and 11 touchdowns on 77 attempts as well."
Fette has remained steadfast in his commitment to Arizona State - affirming his respect for head coach Kenny Dillingham and his excitement as to what direction the program is heading.
The culture that Dillingham has built is undeniable in the grand scheme of the Sun Devil program - and that said culture could ultimately make the potential transition from current star QB Sam Leavitt to Fette as seamless as possible when the time comes.
As for the current Arizona State season - the Sun Devils are set to begin a highly anticipated 2025 campaign on August 30 against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks in Tempe.
Please let us know your thoughts on this invitation when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.