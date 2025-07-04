Arizona State Continues to Lose Steam in 2026 Recruiting
The third recruiting class of the Big 12 era for Arizona State is just months away from being finalized on National Signing Day in December.
While the Sun Devils began the process with a class that was viewed as a top 15-20 group by many reliable services, the last month has seen them drop significantly.
Despite signings including four star QB Jake Fette and three star pass rushing phenom Julian Hugo, other programs picking up slack and unfortunate de-commitments have hurt the Sun Devils moving into the new year.
Taking a look at where Arizona State stands per SuperWestSports via 247 Sports:
Updated Recruiting Rankings from 247 Composite (Commits) 7/3
1. USC (30)
10. Oregon (14)
18. UCLA (21)
23. Washington (16)
25. BYU (16)
30. Cal (22)
34. ASU (17)
36. Stanford (17)
55. Arizona (16)
60. Utah (14)
61. Boise St (19)
63. Sac St (31)
64. CSU (21)
65. SDSU (22)
66. UNLV (18)
67. Fresno St (21)
70. WSU (19)
77. Ore St (11)
83. Idaho (12)
84. Nevada (13)
86. Texas St (13)
87. SJSU (9)
94. Hawai'i (9)
100. CU (5)
The Sun Devils currently sit behind Brigham Young and Kansas in the Big 12, while falling farther behind numerous SEC/Big 10 programs as well.
The Cougars recently secured a commitment from five star QB Rydor Lyons, who will surely be the highest rated recruit to ever play in Provo, while Kansas head coach Lance Leipold continues to be a steadying hand for a program that was once at the bottom of the barrel in the country.
Recent major losses for Arizona State included Nalin Scott - a three/four star receiver from the 2026 class that de-committed from the program prior to announcing a flip to Nebraska.
The other major loss was that of Devin Fitzgerald, a local prodigy out of Brophy Prep (Phoenix) - the son of Larry Fitzgerald was expected to entertain the Sun Devils, but never scheduled a visit and now appears to be poised to commit to Notre Dame tomorrow.
Make no mistake - these recent losses will hurt, but it's not the end of the world. Dillingham is still a coach that players are eager to suit up for. The assistant coaches are unanimously praised within the program. The player development track record speaks for itself.
