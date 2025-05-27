Most Impactful Football Recruits in Arizona State History
While the 2025 season is the current focus of the Arizona State Sun Devil program under third year head coach Kenny Dillingham, it's never a bad thing to take a trip to the past and refelct on what was.
In this case, taking a look at some of the most impactful recruits who spent at least three seasons in Tempe and who contributed to the program growing to the point it is now is the focus.
While many others could be mentioned here - from Danny White, to Todd Heap to Eno Benjamin (and of course Pat Tillman), these three will be the focus in this particular exercise.
Jake Plummer
Plummer is the player who truly put Arizona State and Tempe on the map.
Past players such as Curley Culp and Darren Woodson were incredible, but Plummer quarterbacked the greatest single season in the history of the program in 1996.
The Boise, Idaho native threw for 2,575 yards and 23 touchdowns in the 1996 season - finishing third in Heisman Trophy voting, while being a minute away from defeating Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
Plummer is a special Sun Devil and still supports the school to this day - he is the epitome of what it means to be part of the community and football program.
Terrell Suggs
Suggs attended Arizona State from 2000-2002 and thoroughly impressed during his time with the program.
The product out of Hamilton high school in Chandler, AZ secured Pac-10 defensive player of the year, along with the Bronko Nagurski, Ted Hendricks and Vince Lombardi Awards. Lastly, he was selected as a unanimous first-team All American.
Suggs eventually went on to have an incredibly successful NFL career to cap off what could be the single greatest career by an Arizona State player.
N'Keal Harry
Much akin to Suggs, Harry became living proof that Arizona State can secure local recruits if the program makes an effort - even high level ones.
The Chandler high school product chose the Sun Devils over programs such as Oregon and USC - he ended up enjoying a successful career with the program.
Harry totaled 2,889 yards and 22 touchdowns through the air in three seasons - most importantly, the talented wideout set a possible precedent for future in-state recruits.
