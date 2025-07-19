ASU's Wide Receiver Room Hoping for a Spark Beyond Tyson
Arizona State’s wide receiver room will be needed as much as it has ever been in the 2025 season.
After relying on Cam Skattebo to do most of the damage, there’s not a ton of certainty on where the running back room stands to this day.
Kanye Udoh seems to be a promising prospect, and Kyson Brown has the experience within coach Kenny Dillingham’s scheme, but until proven otherwise, this is a mostly unproven running back room in a loaded Big 12.
It really depends on how the wide receivers turn out. Quarterback Sam Leavitt was a star last season, and it catapulted him into not just Heisman probability, but also a first-round draft prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Jordyn Tyson is as proven as it gets, and his impact on the field won’t be hard to question. The senior wide receiver broke out onto the scene last season with over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns, but it can’t just be Tyson anymore – it’s a group effort.
We went in-depth on how impactful receivers like Jalen Moss and Jaren Hamilton can be.
Moss comes from a background at Fresno State, where he was an every-down back, becoming a fixture in the Bulldogs’ offensive plans. Hamilton, on the other hand, was a highly recruited receiver who went to the University of Alabama for two seasons and did not see any playing time whatsoever.
It was time for Hamilton to try his luck elsewhere, and there was no better place than to give ASU a shot, a program that secured a Big 12 title in its first year in the conference, as well as making the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.
But what about Malik McClain? The redshirt senior is on his third school, with stops at Florida State, Penn State, and now ASU.
McClain has interesting features. He stands at 6-foot-5, weighing 200 pounds, but doesn’t have much to show for it. The most touchdowns he’s ever registered was three in his final season at FSU, and since then, he hasn’t managed to match it.
The knock on his game is that he doesn’t play to his size. It’s hard for him to win 50/50 battles, and if he’s a redshirt senior, it may be hard for him to find that part of his game, unless he gains significant muscle over this offseason.
The jury is still out on that, but as one of the elder statesmen of the team, one has to believe that McClain is taking this season very seriously.
Otherwise, it may be the Moss and Hamilton show behind Tyson.
Our beat writer Kevin Hicks gave a prediction on how he sees McClain in his final season, and while he seems to think McClain will come up in big situations, it’s not going to be enough. He’s projecting McClain to haul in 10 catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Meanwhile, he has Moss and Hamilton combining for 850 yards and eight touchdowns, which Dillingham and Leavitt would be doing backflips for.
It may be different territory for the Sun Devils, but they’re used to showing up in big moments. And led by a stud in Tyson, the possibilities are endless.
