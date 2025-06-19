From Tuscaloosa to Tempe: Jaren Hamilton Ready for His Opportunity
Sometimes all you need is a chance.
Jaren Hamilton, the skilled wide receiver with the Arizona State Sun Devils, is finally getting that chance after spending two years with the University of Alabama.
Originally recruited by the legendary Nick Saban, Hamilton had to earn his keep on the Crimson Tide. Once Saban retired, and Alabama hired Kalen DeBoer, it was even harder for Hamilton to see the field.
Freshman Ryan Williams supplanted him, DeBoer brought in his former receiver Germie Bernard from Washington, and to make matters worse, the rest of the passing game relied on tight ends.
And entering his redshirt sophomore year this season, Hamilton saw the writing on the wall.
He went from the humidity in Tuscaloosa to the dry heat in Tempe, something he even admitted is getting used to at spring practice.
"It's dryer here. I didn't know it was going to be that much big of a difference, but it definitely is."
It makes sense though. The Florida-born Hamilton spent his whole life in the deep south.
A massive step for Hamilton's progress as a receiver is working with NFL legend Hines Ward, who has taught him how to be a professional.
“(He’s taught me) how to carry on about my business, like coming back next play, get in line, even if I have a deep ball. Just about that one play mentality to give it your all.”
If you're going to learn from someone, it might as well be someone who is a former Super Bowl MVP and one who's hauled in 1,000 NFL receptions in his career.
During spring camp, though, it wasn't just Ward who made an impression on him. Quarterback Sam Leavitt has been huge in helping him learn the Sun Devil way, and building chemistry.
“We’ve actually been hanging out a lot outside the field. Sometimes we eat and watch film together. Obviously it’s an experience, but [Leavitt and Jeff Sims] been encouraging me every step of the way.”
So that begs the question — where does Hamilton fit on this team this season?
He may not have the college reps, but his explosiveness helps close the gap. Jordyn Tyson is obviously going to be the top target, but the WR2 spot is up for grabs, and it's expected that he'll duke it out with Jalen Moss or Noble Thompson.
With defenses keying in on Tyson, ASU needs a reliable second option to stretch the field and keep secondaries honest.
The redshirt sophomore may be enticing for Kenny Dillingham's squad though, bringing a certain type of intensity that college coaches look for — especially in a high-tempo offense like ASU.
“(I add) a lot of explosiveness, a lot of speed, a lot of intensity on the field. I feel like when I’m on the field, there’s nothing that I can’t do.”
Sounds like music to Dillingham and Leavitt's ears.
There's significant expectations for the Sun Devils to, at the very least, match their performance from last season, when they won the Big 12 Title and secured a berth in the College Football Playoff.
ASU gives Hamilton something that Alabama couldn't — a stage.
The confidence is obvious, the speed is evident, and the intensity is always needed.
If the redshirt sophomore can bring that at a high level, then there's no telling where Arizona State can go in the 2025 season.
