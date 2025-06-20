Analyst Names Most Important Arizona State Transfer
Arizona State is expected to be favored to reach the College Football Playoff once again in 2025 by virtue of winning the Big 12.
While 17 starters are set to return from a season ago, there are several incoming transfers that could absolutely make a difference this season - one stands out above the rest according to one analyst.
Chris Hummer of CBS Sports updated the preseason top 25 rankings for the site - and named incoming Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss as the key transfer coming into the program in 2025 that could sway College Football Playoff hopes for their respective programs.
More below:
Jalen Moss, WR
"Arizona State was incredibly reliant on Jordyn Tyson last season with no other wide receiver or tight end clearing the 350-yard barrier. That's where Moss can make a difference. Moss, who combined for 1,269 yards as an underclassman at Fresno State, is a plug-and-play starter for the Sun Devils and someone who can complement Tyson on the opposite side of the field."
Moss could serve as a valuable option in the short game for star QB Sam Leavitt - that could be invaluable to the offense that is called by OC Marcus Arroyo.
"While Tyson is a field stretcher, Moss, with an average depth of target last season of 9.6 yards, is someone who thrives in the short and intermediate areas of the field. He's a needed point of relief for quarterback Sam Leavitt as the Sun Devils attempt to find another go-to option outside of Tyson."
One could argue that incoming Army transfer Kanye Udoh, Purdue transfer Nyland Green, or even freshman Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton is the player that is incoming that can change the fortunes of the Arizona State season - but Moss is a true 50/50 ball specialist that should bring security to a wide receiver position that lacked it in 2024.
Moss spoke about what sold him to commit to Arizona State earlier in the offseason in the transfer portal period - from our own Greg Liodice.
“The coaches made me feel at home. When I came down here for a visit, seeing the guys practice, seeing them compete — you saw them trying to get better. That just pushes you a little bit harder to get better with them.”
Read more about Hamilton's quest to rise to stardom in Tempe here.
Please let us know your thoughts on the potential Moss has to be a difference maker in Tempe when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.