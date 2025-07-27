ASU Player Capsule: Jaren Hamilton
The Arizona State Sun Devils are now less than five weeks away from opening up the 2025 season.
The season debut is set to come against Northern Arizona - which will likely serve as a nice tune-up, but won't tell fans or media much as to what to expect of potential x-factors during the season.
The wide receiver room has become a spot that has been much discussed following the College Football Playoff quarterfinal loss to the Texas Longhorns - in a contest that the team played without Jordyn Tyson.
A potential remedy to the issue could come in Malik McClain, who redshirted the entire regular season before playing in the pair of postseason contests, or Jalen Moss - who should provide a quality 'possession' quality to the group.
The biggest x-factor in the fray of all the incoming and returning talent is Jaren Hamilton - a two-year player for the Alabama Crimson Tide that is seeking a fresh start under Super Bowl winner Hines Ward.
Hamilton spent one year under Nick Saban and one under Kalen DeBoer before opting to find a change of scenery - Arizona State became the clear option after a talk with Kenny Dillingham had the speedster feeling comfortable about his fit in OC Marcus Arroyo's offense.
The little-used playmaker figures to fit into the Sun Devil offense as a true vertical threat and field stretcher within an offense that didn't consistently hold one last season. If spring practices are any indication of what Hamilton can do, he truly could unveil another level of the Arizona State offense that has yet to be seen - and he is fully bought into the culture already.
“We have the ability to be a powerhouse team. I feel like we have the ability to be in those top conversations. It’s a lot of talent within these walls,”
Hamilton's Sun Devil debut is set for August 30 - but the real first test for the newcomer is September 6 against Mississippi State
Read more on Arizona State running backs coach Shaun Aguano reflecting on Cam Skattebo's time with the program here, and on 2027 recruit Dane Weber discussing the interest the Sun Devils have shown him here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Hamilton's fit within the Arizona State offense and his ability to breakout in Tempe when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.
Please follow us on X when you click right here!