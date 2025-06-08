The Dangers Facing Arizona State's Offense in 2025
Hopes are high in Tempe heading into the Arizona State season opener against Northern Arizona on August 30.
Kenny Dillingham, Marcus Arroyo, and the rest of the coaching staff are set to return the majority of the starting players from last season's Big 12 title roster.
The two pieces that boost the overall confidence that the offense can be among the best units in the country from those around college football world are Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson.
The star duo formed what seemed to be an instant connection in their respective debut seasons with the program in 2024 - and both are looking to take another step forward this season.
Despite the ample talent and significant volume of returning players, it isn't a guarantee that the Arizona State offense takes a leap in the post Cam Skattebo era.
Three reasons the Sun Devil offense could end up falling short this season:
Injuries
This is an unfortunate reality, but Tyson missed the final two games of the Arizona State season with an undisclosed shoulder injury, while Leavitt missed a game as well.
There is always the possibility that an unforeseen injury occurs - and one too many could do the team in.
While Arroyo has more depth to work with this season compared to last, the said depth is not limitless.
O-Line Underperformance
The offensive line did a relatively quality job when it came to protecting Leavitt last season and creating rushing lanes for Skattebo - but they were largely outmatched against an elite Texas defensive line.
Can the Sun Devil o-line hold up across the entire Big 12 slate - where multiple defenses could be signficiantly improved?
Only time will tell.
Hamilton Fails to Break Out
It's been covered frequently this off-season that the wide receiver room in Tempe should be significantly better compared to 2024.
Alabama transfer Jaren Hamilton is a huge piece of that puzzle.
The former four star recruit brings elite speed to the table, and should succeed in an expanded role this season.
If Hamilton is unable to break out for any reason, it would be much more challenging for the offense to take a leap forward - as the rest of the WR group lacks his explosiveness, save for Tyson.
