Sun Devils' Jordyn Tyson Receives More Praise
Jordyn Tyson is looking to be the next wide receiver to join a lengthy line of great players to play the position at Arizona State.
Derek Hagan, Jaelen Strong, N'Keal Harry, and Brandon Aiyuk are just a few Sun Devil receivers that have been drafted high over the last 20 years - Tyson could eventually be the one that gets picked the highest.
The 6'2" wide receiver has fans that span from coast to coast after fully breaking out during the 2024 season that followed a 2022 season at Colorado where he flashed significant promise.
Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus appears to be enamored by Tyson's upside as a high-level pro prospect.
More from Sikkema below:
"Tyson earned an 83.3 PFF receiving grade as Sam Leavitt’s go-to receiver during Arizona State's College Football Playoff run last season. He hauled in 10 contested catches but needs to clean up the drops, as he had seven in 2024."
Tyson hauled in 75 passes for 1,101 yards and took 10 trips to the end zone in just 12 games in 2024.
That effort has many placing the Texas native as the third best at the position going into the new season - typically trailing only Jeremiah Smith of Ohio State and Ryan Williams of Alabama.
Tyson also figures to face challenging coverages this season, but he should have more help in the form of speedster Jaren Hamilton - who transferred from Alabama, and the contested catch specialist Jalen Moss - who previously played for Fresno State.
Hines Ward being the wide receivers coach also brings a collosal pro to the table.
The former Super Bowl champ seemingly approaches coaching in the same manner that he did playing - focusing on the little things, the fundamentals.
The Sun Devil wideout room has shown tangible progress in the last year despite a general lack of depth - here's to seeing if the new additions coupled with a returning Tyson can shift the tides for the Arizona State offense in what could be a more competitive Big 12.
