Standout Players From Week One of Arizona State Fall Camp
Arizona State is officially done with the first three days of fall camp in preparation for the 2025 season opener on August 30.
The first three days saw peaks and valleys - with Thursday in particular being a rough day of practice - head coach Kenny Dillingham directly proclaimed as much.
The typical suspects on Arizona State's roster have generally been superb - from Sam Leavitt to Jordyn Tyson to C.J. Fite - but who has been a 'breakout' in the brief period that the team has reconvened in?
ASU on SI selects five players that have stood out so far:
- Jaren Hamilton
- Raleek Brown
- Khamari Anderson
- Jordan Crook
- Javan Robinson
Hamilton was incredibly impressive in the Wednesday and Friday sessions - namely making several long-game catches on the latter day.
Brown has showcased the dual threat ability that made him a prized player in the transfer portal after moving on from USC after the 2023 season.
Anderson has perhaps been the most unheralded player of this group - the TE transferred to Tempe from North Carolina after last season. It has generally been expected that Anderson would trail behind freshmen AJ Ia and Jayden Fortier on the depth chart, but he has shown a strong rapport with Leavitt early on.
Crook has been the center of substantial praise from both Dillingham and DC Brian Ward. The starting linebacker was seeking out a fresh start after departing from Arkansas at the conclusion of the 2023 season and has made the most of his time since. Crook has consistently been a vocal leader, has brought infectious energy, and has been a perfect compliment to Keyshaun Elliott.
Robinson truly came on during Friday's practice - he was truly a standout throughout the day and could continue to be the most unheralded player of Ward's defense in year two as a starter at cornerback.
The first opportunity to see the new version of the Arizona State squad in action against power four competition is on September 6 against Mississippi State.
