Players Who Shined in Week 14 for ASU
Even though losing the Territorial Cup to the Wildcats was a tough loss for ASU, some players played great. So, who are they, and what were their highlights of the game?
Javan Robinson
Going into this matchup, this was a big game for cornerback Javan Robinson, as there is a chance that Robinson could be ASU's number one secondary player next year. If that is the case, then ASU fans should be happy, as Robinson was electric in this game.
The first big play from Robinson came on the Arizona Wildcats' first drive of the game. Arizona was driving down the field as quarterback Noah Fifita made some great passes. Arizona had its first and goal, and it seemed like they were going to get a touchdown. However, ASU's defense forced a fumble, and Javan Robinson recovered the fumble to give the Sun Devils the football. It was an excellent heads-up play that showed Robinson's amazing reaction time.
Robinson's second impact play came on Arizona's next drive. It was a first and ten for the Wildcats. Fifita looked to pass to his receiver, Kris Hutson; however, Robinson broke it up. It was a great play to show Robinson's great coverage abilities. Overall, Javan Robinson had a really great game that could translate into next season for ASU's defense.
Raleek Brown
After a dominating game against Colorado, it was going to be interesting to see how running back Raleek Brown would respond in this game. Overall, Brown played this game very nicely. Raleek had 63 yards on 13 carries, which comes out to 4.8 yards per carry, which is not a huge amount, but still pretty solid.
Brown's big play came on ASU's only scoring drive. On a 1st and 10 in the second quarter, Raleek Brown ripped off a huge run. It was 28 yards to the outside. It was a great play that helped set up a Jeff Sims rushing touchdown. Overall, Raleek had an impactful game and as someone who could come back next year, it was nice to see him finish off strong.
Justin Wodtly
ASU defensive lineman Justin Wodtly had been on a heater as of late, as Wodtly had a sack in each of the past four games, from Houston to Colorado. Wodtly continued his sack streak as he had one against the Wildcats. Wodtly is a senior, so he can not come back to ASU, but his streak lately could hopefully boost his NFL Draft stock.
Malik McClain
Very similar to Wodtly, wide receiver Malik McClain is a senior, so he won't come back to ASU next year, so a strong send-off can help boost his draft stock as well. McClain had a solid outing as he was ASU's leading receiver with 57 yards. It was nice to see McClain finish his home play strongly.
Overall, even though it was tough loss, it was nice to see some Sun Devil players have their shine.
