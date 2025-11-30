All Sun Devils

Players Who Shined in Week 14 for ASU

The Arizona State Sun Devils have some players that played great in ASU's final home game.

Tanner Cappellini

March 30, 2022; Tempe, AZ, USA; ASU helmets during a practice at Kajikawa Practice fields. Football Asu Fb
March 30, 2022; Tempe, AZ, USA; ASU helmets during a practice at Kajikawa Practice fields. Football Asu Fb / Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Even though losing the Territorial Cup to the Wildcats was a tough loss for ASU, some players played great. So, who are they, and what were their highlights of the game?

Javan Robinson

Going into this matchup, this was a big game for cornerback Javan Robinson, as there is a chance that Robinson could be ASU's number one secondary player next year. If that is the case, then ASU fans should be happy, as Robinson was electric in this game.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Back Javan Robinson
Nov 28, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive back Javan Robinson (12) celebrates a fumble recovery against the Arizona Wildcats in the first half during the 99th Territorial Cup at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The first big play from Robinson came on the Arizona Wildcats' first drive of the game. Arizona was driving down the field as quarterback Noah Fifita made some great passes. Arizona had its first and goal, and it seemed like they were going to get a touchdown. However, ASU's defense forced a fumble, and Javan Robinson recovered the fumble to give the Sun Devils the football. It was an excellent heads-up play that showed Robinson's amazing reaction time.

Robinson's second impact play came on Arizona's next drive. It was a first and ten for the Wildcats. Fifita looked to pass to his receiver, Kris Hutson; however, Robinson broke it up. It was a great play to show Robinson's great coverage abilities. Overall, Javan Robinson had a really great game that could translate into next season for ASU's defense.

Raleek Brown

After a dominating game against Colorado, it was going to be interesting to see how running back Raleek Brown would respond in this game. Overall, Brown played this game very nicely. Raleek had 63 yards on 13 carries, which comes out to 4.8 yards per carry, which is not a huge amount, but still pretty solid.

Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown
Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) battles for a few yards as getting tackle by Iowa State Cyclones' defensive back Josh Patterson (25) after making a first down during the fourth quarter in the Big-12 showdown at jack Trice Stadium on Nov. 1, 2025, in Ames, Iowa. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown's big play came on ASU's only scoring drive. On a 1st and 10 in the second quarter, Raleek Brown ripped off a huge run. It was 28 yards to the outside. It was a great play that helped set up a Jeff Sims rushing touchdown. Overall, Raleek had an impactful game and as someone who could come back next year, it was nice to see him finish off strong.

Arizona State Sun Devils Running Back Raleek Brown
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils running back Raleek Brown (3) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Justin Wodtly

ASU defensive lineman Justin Wodtly had been on a heater as of late, as Wodtly had a sack in each of the past four games, from Houston to Colorado. Wodtly continued his sack streak as he had one against the Wildcats. Wodtly is a senior, so he can not come back to ASU, but his streak lately could hopefully boost his NFL Draft stock.

Arizona State Sun Devils Defensive Lineman Justin Wodtly
Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils defensive lineman Justin Wodtly (95) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Malik McClain

Very similar to Wodtly, wide receiver Malik McClain is a senior, so he won't come back to ASU next year, so a strong send-off can help boost his draft stock as well. McClain had a solid outing as he was ASU's leading receiver with 57 yards. It was nice to see McClain finish his home play strongly.

Iowa State Cyclones Defensive Back Carson van Dinter and Arizona State Sun Devils Wide Receiver Malik McClain
Nov 1, 2025; Ames, Iowa, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Carson van Dinter (36) looks to tackle Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Malik McClain (12) during the first half at Jack Trice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reese Strickland-Imagn Images / Reese Strickland-Imagn Images

Overall, even though it was tough loss, it was nice to see some Sun Devil players have their shine.

Tanner Cappellin
TANNER CAPPELLINI

Tanner Cappellini holds a mass communications degree from Arizona State University and is pursuing his dream of being the person at the games, practices, and events who takes others inside the team they love.