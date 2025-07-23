Arizona State Running Back Room Preview
Arizona State is heading into the 2025 season with what is seen as the best roster in the Big 12 by many within the college football world.
The roster isn't concern-free, however - one of the major points of skeptecism lies in how the program will manage to replace Heisman Trophy candidate Cam Skattebo.
The concerns have potential to become valid once the action begins, but the moves that Kenny Dillingham, RB coach Shaun Aguano, and OC Marcus Arroyo made look to be very calculated with a high chance of panning out.
Without further ado, ASU on SI takes a look at the top three backs in the Sun Devil program heading into game one of the season:
Kanye Udoh
Udoh's status as the presumed starter has been well known for some time, and the Army transfer should be a more seamless addition to Marcus Arroyo's offense than what might have been anticipated.
Udoh averaged over six yards per carry in 2024 - running for over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in a triple option offense. His shiftiness, quick first step, and solid ball carrier vision should translate nicely to a spread scheme - although it remains to be seen how Udoh can develop as a pass catcher in the backfield with QB Sam Leavitt.
Kyson Brown
Brown put together many quality performances last season - namely the seven carry, 100 yard showing against Arizona in the final regular season game.
Brown is a bit different compared to Udoh stylistically - which could serve the Arizona State offense very well in the grand scheme of things.
Expect the sophomore to have a defined role within the offense in 2025.
Raleek Brown
The former four star recruit experienced a successful freshman season at USC in 2022 before a sophomore season that resulted in a transfer to Tempe.
Brown flashed in his lone appearance last season - a 41 yard performance against Kansas on October 5 - a hamstring injury unfortunately ended his season in the midst of it.
Still, Brown should factor into the Sun Devil offense this season.
