Juniors to Watch for Arizona State Football
Kenny Dillingham has built a potential empire at Arizona State in just two full seasons in the role as head coach.
Part of the reason behind the rapid ascent is due to the fact that Dillingham has carefully curated a coaching staff that has real staying power - along with diligently building a roster that can regenerate in a cycle when there are inevitable departures after the conclusion of a season.
The sophomore class is an impressive one that was covered yesterday, but the junior class might be even more conspicuous to wandering eyes in terms of overall depth and talent level.
Three junior players that should command attention in 2025:
Javan Robinson
The Washington State transfer enjoyed a very fruitful first season in Tempe in 2024.
The gifted quarterback secured what was quite possibly the most important play of the Arizona State season when he intercepted Brigham Young's Jake Retzlaff late in a 28-23 contest in what ended up being a game-saving play on the ball.
Robinson also intercepted Quinn Ewers in the Peach Bowl meeting with Texas - the redshirt junior is seeking to build off of a season where he won Big 12 defensive player of the week following the victory over BYU.
Jalen Moss
Jordyn Tyson is the junior that will command the attention of the Big 12 world for obvious reasons.
Moss could end up being an x-factor in Arizona State's offense after eclipsing 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns over two seasons with the Fresno State program.
The 6'1" pass catcher is renowned for securing tight-window throws and 50/50 balls - that could be of paramount importance for a Sun Devil offense that is likely to be more pass-heavy under Marcus Arroyo this season.
C.J. Fite
Fite now has 19 career starts under his belt after receiving five starts as a freshman in 2023.
The Tatum, Texas native has accumulated 45 tackles, two sacks, and five 1/2 tackles for loss over the last two seasons of play.
Expect Fite to be a game-by-game starter in Brian Ward's defense once again in 2025 in what has the potential to be a historic Arizona State offense.
