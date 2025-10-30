Breaking Down NFL Draft Stock of Arizona State Stars
TEMPE -- In today's episode of the Arizona State Sun Devils Insider Podcast, we take a look at the current NFL draft landscape for select stars within the football program.
Below is a partial transcript of head coach Kenny Dillingham's talk with media on Wednesday.
On Stakes of Saturday's Game
"It's a battle of two really good teams that are frustrated, probably that, you know, we're not winning more games. So it's a battle of two teams that, you know, I know Coach Campbell, and he's one of the best coaches in our league, and he finds ways to win for a long time. And he's not an excuse maker. He's a guy that just finds ways to win. And I hope that from that perspective, it's the Battle of two teams that are that want to win a football game really badly, that feel like they're close. And, you know, leaning in on that piece, not not the other piece,"
On Quarterback Room
"Yeah, they're workers. I mean, they like football, and when you like football, you multiply the people around you, and then you're ready for your moment. Like Jeff did an unbelievable job last week, coming in, converting the fourth down, then getting us into field goal range, and then coming in again later in the game, and moving the ball down the field and scoring.
So Jeff (Sims) did a great job last week, and we got a lot of confidence in Jeff, you know, going in this game, you know, we know he's going to be the starter 100% so I really feel like we can put together a plan around him and his skill set. And, you know, versus a defense that's a little different than some defenses we face, just structurally. So it's good to know that he's going into this thing, and we got a lot of confidence."
On Approach to Rest of Season
"No, we're trying to win the game 100%. I mean, it's funny how far, you know, a year makes. Year ago, we'd be fired up, juiced up one game at a time, and now the noise is completely different. I don't get asked that question last year, and that's what we have to prevent ourselves from feeding into is that the goal is we got to go win as many games as we can and be as successful as possible to build this place. And it's not going to happen overnight."
