Sun Devils' Star Jordyn Tyson Earns Key Projection
Arizona State is set to open up the 2025 campaign in just 18 days - the Sun Devils kickoff against Northern Arizona on August 30.
The 11th ranked Sun Devils are primed to be in the College Football Playoff conversation yet again behind a phenomenal coaching staff, a deep roster, and high-level talent at multiple spots.
One of the high-level talents is WR Jordyn Tyson.
The junior earned All-Big 12 second team honors in 2024 behind a 1,101 yard and 10 touchdown output - all while missing the Sun Devils' pair of postseason contests.
The Texas native is set to enter the new season as one of the best players in the country - let alone among the best at the position - it has reflected in how he has been perceived this offseason.
Chris Low of ESPN broke the All-American teams per the network - Tyson came in with a second team honor, pacing behind Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith.
Smith and Alabama's Ryan Williams are both considered the best at the position across the country by the consensus, but Tyson is believed to be just a step behind the pair.
Tyson has immense ability to expand on the production he created in 2024 - the reasonings are quite simple.
Why Tyson can be even better in 2025:
- Incredible chemistry with QB Sam Leavitt - the connection has continued throughout the offseason.
- An improved support system at WR. Tyson alluded to the pressure that teammates such as Jaren Hamilton and Jalen Moss can take off of him in a Monday interview with ASU on SI.
- An unbeatable support system in the ASU coaching staff. Hines Ward, Marcus Arroyo, and Kenny Dillingham are all in-line with each other. All three know how to place Tyson in optimal situations, especially with how versatile the junior receiver is.
Progression. Tyson dominated over the final three games of his season in 2024 - he should be expected to improve across the board as a player.
