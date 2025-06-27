Which NFC Team Fits Jordyn Tyson?
Jordyn Tyson took the Big 12 and country by storm in 2024 as the first true 'X' wide receiver to play for Arizona State since Brandon Aiyuk in 2019.
The Arizona State pass catcher amassed over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns in his sophomore season - only experiencing three performances of sub-50 yards across 12 games.
The rise of a once-underrated weapon out of Colorado Boulder has caught the eye of the NFL world, to the point that the junior is being considered one of the top prospects at the WR spot in next April's draft.
Where could Tyson fit in a draft that could see multiple franchises opting to find upgrades at the crucial position?
Pro Football Focus writer Trevor Sikkema curated a team-by-team needs list for the 2026 NFL draft and the Green Bay Packers jumped off the page as a clear fit for Tyson.
"Jayden Reed and Matthew Golden are the Packers' only two starting receivers who should confidently be part of the team's plans in 2026. Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs are both unrestricted free agents next offseason, while Dontayvion Wicks is a restricted free agent (although his 18.0% drop rate last season gives Green Bay little reason to retain him if he doesn't improve in 2025)."
"Even after spending a first-round pick on a receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Packers could be on the hunt for one again in 2026."
Tyson could be a natural fit in Green Bay.
Jordan Love is the fearless vertical passer that would make it an optimal pairing with Tyson. Matt Lafluer is considered one of the brightest offensive minds in football as well, and that could bode well for Tyson to step into the role of key contributor early on.
The main roadblock in the potential pairing is that the Packers could be picking too low to be in the range for Tyson - SI's Daniel Flick ranks the 6'2" receiver as the 10th best player on his current big board.
More on Tyson:
"He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically. With Sam Leavitt throwing him passes this fall, Tyson is in line for a productive redshirt junior season."
