Most Crucial Arizona State Position Battles
Arizona State football is inching towards the 2025 season opener against Northern Arizona on August 30 facing a largely drama-free summer.
A power-four best 17 starting players from last season return, as do every single position coach that contributed to the 11-3 season a year ago.
The large conglomerate of starters that are set to return erase significant drama that could have consumed the squad - but there are still a small handful of potential position battles that could go a massive way towards determining the ultimate ceiling of the upcoming team.
Two intriguing position battles with 68 days until the opening game of the season:
Running Back
Kanye Udoh is expected to start at running back after transferring from Army last December,
The junior rushed for over 1,100 yards and 10 touchdowns last season - he projects to be a phenomenal fit under RB coach Shaun Aguano and in OC Marcus Arroyo's creative offense.
However, Kyson Brown and Raleek Brown are quality options in their own right. The former showed promise in victories over Oklahoma State, UCF, and Arizona, while the latter rushed for 41 yards in his singular appearance for the Sun Devils in 2024.
Whether this is still a competition to single out a lead back or one to determine who gets the backup snaps, the running back room is quite talented and could eventually raise the ceiling of the 2025 Sun Devils.
Wide Receiver
This battle pertains to the competition to be Tyson's counterpart in two receiver sets.
Freshman transfer Jaren Hamilton out of Alabama, junior Fresno State transfer Jalen Moss, and returning senior Malik McClain could all reasonably compete to be the major emphasis as it comes to the go-to complement to Tyson.
Moss excels at catching in traffic and securing tough catches, while Hamilton is a speedster that could show playmaking flashes in a similar manner of former college star Rondale Moore.
This is certainly a battle to pay close attention to, as the position group this season is much improved in relation to 2024 - Hines Ward should be in a strong position at the moment.
