Sun Devils' Jordyn Tyson Among Big 12's Elite
Arizona State is just 75 days away from kicking off the 2025 season - and the anticipation is percolating throughout the state.
Many within the college football world believe that the Sun Devils will enter year three under Kenny Dillingham as an unquestioned top 25 team - which would have been unthinkable just 12 months ago.
Star junior wide receiver Jordyn Tyson is a major piece of the puzzle that currently lands Arizona State in the preseason hype camp, as the then-sophomore built off of a promising 2022 season with Colorado in Tempe.
Tyson earned All-Big 12 honors and has become a frequent name mentioned in national award conversations after eclipsing 1,100 yards through the air in just 12 games.
Pro Football Focus is just one of many outlets that have noticed the rapid ascent of the Texas native.
Tyson is the fifth highest rated receiver returning to Big 12 play this season - which may seem low, but the expected progression that is expected from the 6'2" playmaker could lead to even more lofty conversations by the end of the season.
A scouting report on Tyson from SI's Daniel Flick simply reinforces that the pass catcher is one of the very best players in the country, let alone the Big 12.
"A third-team All-American and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2024, Tyson has the athleticism and route nuance to be the first receiver taken in 2026. The 6' 2", 195-pound Tyson is an explosive mover who’s quick and fluid entering and exiting breaks. There are no giveaways in his routes, and he has loads of juice when he reaches the break point, creating substantial separation."
"He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically. With Sam Leavitt throwing him passes this fall, Tyson is in line for a productive redshirt junior season."
This really shouldn't come as a surprise to any member of the Sun Devil fandom. Tyson is uber-talented, hails from an athletic family (his brother Jaylon plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers), and has a remarkable rapport with QB Sam Leavitt.
There is no ceiling on what Tyson can accomplish in 2025.
