Jordyn Tyson Speaks on Arizona State Culture
There hasn't been a more hopeful time to be a fan of the Arizona State Sun Devils program in at least a decade.
A period of turmoil late in the tenure of Todd Graham and during much of the five years of the Herm Edwards experiment in Tempe cast serious doubt if the Sun Devil program could truly rise to the level of constant power.
Then Kenny Dillingham came into the picture.
The then 32 year old head coach overhauled the program virtually overnight - the student body became as engaged as ever, the alumni base had a reason to believe in the program again, and players were brought in due to fit within the program more than anything else.
That has translated incredibly well, as Jordyn Tyson echoed in a talk with media after a youth camp hosted by himself and Sam Leavitt on Saturday - Blake Niemann of Fox 10 partook in the talk and got an answer that was telling relating to the state of the program.
More from Niemann below:
“I was here year one with Dilly. A lot of people don’t know that. I was just hurt. So really seeing it all. It’s a completely different team…We all love each other. We all embrace each other, and I think that’s the reason a lot of people came back too.”
Tyson hauled in 22 catches for 470 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman with a lowly Colorado squad in 2022.
He subsequently committed to Arizona State shortly after the conclusion of the season in large part due to Dillingham.
The result? An 1,110 yard season that has many within the football world labeling him as an early favorite to be the first wide receiver taken in the 2026 NFL draft.
Tyson's comments are easily backed up as well - as he and Leavitt reportedly turned down more lucrative NIL offers to play elsewhere to stay in Tempe for one more season.
Now, the Sun Devils look to replicate the success of last season that resulted in an appearance in the College Football Playoff.
