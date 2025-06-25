Draft Experts Praise Sun Devils' Jordyn Tyson
The Arizona State Sun Devils are set to jump into the 2025 season as favorites to secure the Big 12 title for a second consecutive season after finishing the previous year with 11 victories.
Sam Leavitt and Jordyn Tyson play a massive role in the rapid ascent of the program - the duo formed an instant rapport early on in the season en route to incredible seasons for the both of them.
The newfound success has contributed to both being labeled as potential contenders for national awards and to be picked high in the 2026 NFL draft.
The attention has reached fever-pitch levels across multiple outlets - this particular list did not appreciate Leavitt nearly as much as Tyson.
NFL draft analysts Matt Miller and Jordan Reid both omitted Leavitt from their top five current quarterback prospects, while both slotted Tyson as the second best prospect at the wide receiver spot.
Daniel Flick of SI is one of the figures in the media world that is particularly bullish on Tyson's upside - ranking the junior as the 10th best prospect on his 2026 big board.
"A third-team All-American and the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year in 2024, Tyson has the athleticism and route nuance to be the first receiver taken in 2026. The 6' 2", 195-pound Tyson is an explosive mover who’s quick and fluid entering and exiting breaks. There are no giveaways in his routes, and he has loads of juice when he reaches the break point, creating substantial separation."
"He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically. With Sam Leavitt throwing him passes this fall, Tyson is in line for a productive redshirt junior season."
Tyson is well on his way to being a first round selection in the 2026 NFL draft - another strong season could see the talented Texas product slide into the top 10 pick range.
Read more about the 2025 Sun Devil offense in terms of projecting the statistical leaders of the unit here.
Please let us know your thoughts on Tyson's ceiling as a draft prospect come April when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.