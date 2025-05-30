Kenny Dillingham Speaks on Arizona State's Loss to Texas
There is little debate that the Arizona State football program is back on the map.
A magical 2024 season coupled with Kenny Dillingham's unique personality have made the Sun Devil program a national darling heading into the new college football season.
With that comes increased attention from media across the board - it was no different on Thursday.
Matt Barrie of ESPN - famously an Arizona State alumni - hosted a segment of 'SportsCenter' that featured Dillingham - there was much to take out of the relatively short talk.
The second part of the chat featured Barrie inquiring about the fight the Sun Devils showed in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal against Texas - and what it said about a team that were underdogs from the start of the season, along with how it aligns with the desired direction of the program.
"For us, it was response. We talk about all the time the response. Who you are as a person is how you respond to situations daily. Who we are as a football team is how we respond to situations on the field. So getting down fourteen after not playing a month of football."
"Them being able to respond to that in the way they did just shows everything the team was made about, which was the heart, the competitiveness of our team and the belief they had in each other... they didn't want to let each other down."
The Sun Devils famously ushered in the game against Texas by allowing a punt return for a touchdown and for Texas QB Quinn Ewers to lead a light-speed touchdown drive in the first quarter.
But the Sun Devils responded in historic fashion - even with restraints, especially the absence of star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, who missed the game with a shoulder injury.
Arizona State ended up coming within one down of moving on in the tournament, but eventually lost by a score of 39-31.
Despite the loss, Dillingham and the program undoubtedly gained much respect around the college football world after entering the game as a sizable underdog.
The team will look different in 2025 without star RB Cam Skattebo, but a large bulk of the roster is set to return, along with the expected progression of Sam Leavitt - this combination will look to push the Sun Devils over the finish line as repeat champions of the Big 12.
Read more about some of the most important players in Tempe this season - a projection of what a season from transfer RB Kanye Udoh could look like here, and if Tyson can expand on an incredible first season with the program here.
Please let us know your thoughts about what was said by Dillingham when you like our Facebook page when you click right here.