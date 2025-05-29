Projecting Jordyn Tyson's Second Season With Arizona State
One of the most blatant reasons to feel great about the upcoming 2025 campaign from the Arizona State Sun Devils is the return of star wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.
The redshirt junior transferred to Arizona State ahead of the 2023 season after being one of the lone bright spots of a one-win Colorado squad - the Texas native sat out the entire season before debuting in Tempe last season.
The time off couldn't have paid off better for the dynamic route runner.
Tyson hauled in 75 receptions for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns in 12 games across 2024 - he unfortunately missed the Big 12 championship victory over Iowa State and the College Football Playoff quarterfinal due to a shoulder injury suffered against Arizona.
Head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke glowingly on the impact that Tyson provided to the team from the start of the season just days after the injury occurred.
"He's a really good player, and he's very physical. He blocks people well ... That is what's really been separating our team ... Everybody blocks. The wideouts don't just run."
Now, as the 2025 season quickly approaches, it seems as if the sky is the limit for the 6'2" playmaker - another year with star signal caller Sam Leavitt, a second season in Marcus Arroyo's offense, and the potential for more support across the entirety of the receiver room are all reasons that point towards another jump.
More from SI writer Daniel Flick on Tyson's potential impact this season:
"He has natural hands, and once he secures the pass, he’s loose and elusive after the catch. Tyson is a willing blocker who’s proven he can sustain long enough to aid a run game, though he struggles against physicality. He has experience playing both inside and outside, and he’s fast enough to stretch defenses vertically. With Sam Leavitt throwing him passes this fall, Tyson is in line for a productive redshirt junior season."
The stars are appearing to align for Tyson to enjoy a special junior season - special enough to take a step to the next level.
2025 Prediction: 85 receptions, 1,300 yards, 14 touchdowns
Read more about what Tyson had to say about the culture that is brewing in Tempe under Dillingham here.
