Ranking Top Jordyn Tyson Performances in 2024
Jordyn Tyson is no longer being slept on going into year two playing for Arizona State.
The junior went into the 2024 season having sat out 2023 after transferring to play in Tempe from Colorado - hopes were high, but expectations were tempered.
Reasons behind the tempered expectations included the question marks that were being pointed at the quarterback position, Tyson's ability to adjust to being a true number one receiver, and the general belief that the Sun Devils would not be a good team going into last season.
Tyson delivered and then some from early on in the season - the consistency was off the charts, as he only recorded three games of under 50 receiving yards in 12 appearances.
The consistent high-level play awarded him the 2024 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year award - Hines Ward has done an incredible job when it has come to developing the 6'2" receiver.
As mentioned above, Tyson displayed elite play in the majority of the 12 games he played in during last season, but three in specific stick out compared to the rest.
The top three showings from Tyson's 2024 season:
3. Utah
This wasn't Tyson's most high volume or gaudy game of the season - but the impact was there nonetheless.
The Texas native caught five passes for 84 yards and a 26 yard touchdown on fourth down in a first quarter drive - that score started the momentum that carried Arizona State to a key victory.
2. Brigham Young
Tyson didn't score a touchdown in what could've been the most crucial victory of the season, but he did haul in nine passes for 125 yards.
The Colorado transfer had a second consecutive massive showing against a secondary that was considered among the best in the nation - further solidifying himself as a star in the college football world.
1. Kansas State
Tyson's signature game of the year by a longshot.
The then sophomore set the tone from early on in the contest, much like Cam Skattebo in various other contests across the season.
Tyson finished with 176 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns in a resounding 24-14 victory for the Sun Devils against a stout Kansas State secondary.
