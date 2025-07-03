Ranking 2024 Sam Leavitt Performances: #8 Kansas
Sam Leavitt is gearing towards a season that could find him earning the first trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist since Jake Plummer in 1996.
The redshirt sophomore proved that he belonged on the big stage in 2024 behind 24 passing touchdowns, five rushing touchdowns, and over 3,200 total yards of offense - while being the catalyst of numerous victories throughout the season.
ASU on SI continues the series of ranking Leavitt's performances from a year ago - today, the Oregon native's showing against the Kansas Jayhawks will be touched upon.
First Quarter
Leavitt was incredible in the first drive of the game, accounting for 25 rushing yards, a 13 yard connection to Jordyn Tyson, and a 28 yard house call to Xavier Guillory to gift the Sun Devils seven points in just over three minutes of game action.
The rest of the quarter was quiet and the Sun Devils were forced to punt twice.
Second Quarter
A missed field goal and lost fumble could have haunted Arizona State in the grand scheme of the game, but the defense largely held together.
A pair of Kansas penalties in the final Sun Devil drive of the first half resulted in a 20 yard touchdown from Leavitt to tight end Chamon Metayer that tied the game at 14 going into halftime.
Third Quarter
Leavitt returned in the second half with Kansas leading 17-14.
The opening Arizona State drive largely went through the run game, but a Leavitt interception in the end zone ultimately ended the series.
Leavitt completed a key 18 yard play in the next drive - that ended in a Cam Skattebo touchdown to retake the lead.
Fourth Quarter
Leavitt ran for 16 yards and connected with Tyson for a 31 yard score to take the lead once again after Kansas responded.
The Jayhawks once again went down and scored another touchdown to take a 31-28 lead with just over two minutes remaining.
While Skattebo carried the majority of the load in the final drive, Leavitt ran for 14 yards and found Tyson for a game-winning score with just 16 seconds remaining in the game.
