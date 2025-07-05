All Sun Devils

56 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?

The Sun Devil football season is right around the corner.

Kevin Hicks

Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham responds to a question during a joint news conference with Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian before facing off in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl.
In this story:

The 2025 Arizona State football season is now officially just 56 days away from opening up against in-state FCS rival Northern Arizona on August 30.

The Sun Devils are primed to open up year three of Kenny Dillingham as head coach of the program in the top 15 of the preseason AP Poll - the placement looks to be justifiable from the surface.

Among the reasons is a roster that will return 17 starting players from a season ago, a coaching staff that is entirely returning, and a high-level duo in Sam Leavitt/Jordyn Tyson.

Dillingham has built a roster that is truly ready to compete to reach major heights in 2025 - and with just 56 days left untilt he season starts, ASU on SI takes a look at every single player to wear the number 56 as a member of the program.

Jess Pease (50)

Lou Iani (52-53)

Harry Kleindorfer (54)

James Helig (72)

Mark Radovich (74-75-76)

Kani Kauahi (78-79)

Kevin Patrick (81)

Jim Roberts (82-83)

Mike Copeland (84)

Eddie Grant (85-89)

Jim Freeland (91)

Farrington Togiai (92-93)

Kyle Murphy (94-95-96-97)

Jay Breckenridge (99-02)

DeAndre Johnson (01-03)

Thomas Altieri (06-09)

Grandville Taylor (11-13 D)

Devin Goodman (11-15 O)

Alex Losoya (17-18-19)

Arizona State defensive lineman Zac Swanson spoke earlier in the offseason on how the culture that Dillingham has installed as head coach has positively impacted him in many ways - that should build even more intrigue with just under two months before week one.

"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."

"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."

