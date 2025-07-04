57 Days Until Arizona State Kickoff: Who Has Worn Number?
Arizona State's much anticipated 2025 season is just over eight weeks away from kicking off on August 30 against Northern Arizona.
Kenny Dillingham, Sam Leavitt, and an extremely balanced roster is seeking to win consecutive Big 12 titles behind what is potentially the conference's best chance to make a run in the College Football Playoff.
The duo of returning coordinators in OC Marcus Arroyo and DC Brian Ward could figure to be just as impactful as the phenomenal returning talent.
In honor of 57 days until Sun Devil kickoff, ASU on SI honors every player that has worn the number during their time in Tempe.
Bob Luthcke (52-53-54)
Mike Mihalich (66)
Rick Ammentorp (74)
Ron Caldarelli (72-73)
Ed Siegwart (76)
Wayne Corrigan (78)
Rod Essley (80)
David Ohton (81-82)
Mark Solomon (83)
Stacy Harvey (84-87)
Dwayne King (88-89)
Gary Gibson (90)
Kyle Murphy (93)
Craig Sweasy (96-98)
Frank Linden (00)
Barton Hammit (01-02)
Mike Meritet (04)
Tranell Morant (06-07)
Thomas Ohmart (08-10)
Jason Franklin (11)
Charles Beatty (12 D)
Evan Goodman (12-16 O)
Jordan Hoyt (17-18)
Armon Bethea (21-22)
ASU DL Zac Swanson spoke earlier this offseason on the positive impact the culture changes under Dillingham has made on him heading into his second season with the program.
"Mainly, I appreciate this staff so much. They do so much for us, and the main thing is, like, they really create a relationship with their players. Like, a lot of times, programs around the country will just kind of treat the players like they're robots, like they're just football players."
"And it's hard to do that. It's hard to be treated like that and not fall out of love with the game. When the coaches really care for you and want the best for you, and in their eyes, you're not just a football player, it really helps improve your mental a lot, and you realize this is a good spot. Like, football's really actually fun."
