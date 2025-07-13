Sun Devils' Commit Jalen Williams' Is Right On Track
The Arizona State Sun Devils have added so many talented prospects to their 2026 recruiting cycle, including players from all over the nation. One of the states that they have targeted very heavily as the state of Georgia where they have landed one of the top commits in the class from Marietta, Georgia: prospect Jalen Williams.
We have went on record multiple times stating that Williams is one of his favorite prospects in the class, and he brings a lot to the table; however, one thing to note is that he has an injury that he is battling back from that kept him sidelined last season. This wasn’t a basic injury at all as it required surgery, which took place on his shoulder, and he is still rehabbing this injury, and it is unclear at this time whether he will be good to start the season or if it will take a little bit longer before he can begin playing.
That raises the question of what his progress looks like moving forward, and that is why I am here today to discuss what needs to be discussed. At this time, I don’t feel like it is a major concern because there hasn’t been anything that shows a major concern. It is worth noting that the season has yet to start but will start soon, as their season will kick off in the Corky Kell event that begins next month.
Any injury that keeps you sideline can be a bit of concern, but I don’t see this as a concern at this point because he has seemed to be rehabbing pretty well and confirmed to Arizona State Sun Devils on that side that he is working to get back and believes that he’s going to have a better season than he has had in the past years.
Williams could likely see the field early on in his college career, as I anticipate him to at least get playing time in either year one or year two of his time in the system. He’s too good to leave on the sidelines, and the only thing that has sidelined him so far is the injury that he seems to be healing very well at this time.
More development is expected to come as he is looking to get back on the field for the start of the season, but if that’s not the case, he looks to get back on the field very soon.
