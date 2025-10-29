Kenny Dillingham Previews Iowa State Matchup, Talks Charlie Ragle
TEMPE -- Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham spoke with media on Tuesday following the team practice - discussing topics ranging from backup QB Jeff Sims receiving the start,
To watch the full availability, view below.
Below is a partial transcript of Dillingham's discussion with media on Tuesday.
On Sims Facing Iowa State
"I mean, he's got a ton of game experience. So our guys like him, our guys got a lot of confidence in him. So we got to go play our best football game. This is a really good team. I mean, it's the team that's playing winning football, you know, here or there."
On Cameron Harpole, Malik McClain
"He's done an unbelievable job. He's gotten faster this offseason. You can see it is a little bit more wiggle then Malik McClain tepped up. So we had a couple guys step up, and that's what it's about. I mean, you got to step up in situations like this. You got to be able to have other guys step up and and make plays."
On Resiliency of Team
"We fight. We don't quit. We're down 24 points. It shouldn't be a 24 point deficit, but somehow we are down 24 points in the game, and we come back and half the ball with down one possession in the football game like we fight. There's one thing our teams will always do. Our teams are going to fight. Are we going to play great football all the time? No, right. Are we going to coach great football all the time? No, right. Is everything gonna be perfect? No.
But are we gonna fight and compete? Yes, and that's something they're showing to do. And I really think that as long as you have that fight in your program, I think the program's gonna be in a good spot."
On Iowa State's Offense
"Yeah, they're physical. They're downhill. You know, they have multiple tight ends and multiple wide receivers. You know, they're just virtual. They'll be in 13, empty 12, empty 11 punch. So, I mean, they just do such a good job as a staff. You know, Coach Mauser over there is a local kid. He's from here. He does an unbelievable job on offense for him. I think he's a rising star in the profession. So it's fun to watch another, you know, local guy from Arizona having success on a national stage, like him, and he just does an unbelievable job."
